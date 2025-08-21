12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock increased by 20.8% to $0.62 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

stock increased by 20.8% to $0.62 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. Interlink Electronics LINK shares rose 17.86% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.

shares rose 17.86% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million. Thumzup Media TZUP shares rose 14.25% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.

shares rose 14.25% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million. Blend Labs BLND shares rose 10.73% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $772.7 million.

shares rose 10.73% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $772.7 million. Saiheat SAIH shares increased by 9.68% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

shares increased by 9.68% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million. Lianhe Sowell Intl LHSW shares increased by 9.09% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $114.4 million.

Losers

Canadian Solar CSIQ stock fell 18.2% to $10.43 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $843.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock fell 18.2% to $10.43 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $843.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Alpha Technology Group ATGL shares declined by 11.68% to $28.93. The company's market cap stands at $539.3 million.

shares declined by 11.68% to $28.93. The company's market cap stands at $539.3 million. Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares decreased by 10.08% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.

shares decreased by 10.08% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million. Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock declined by 7.72% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

stock declined by 7.72% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. Youxin Technology YAAS shares decreased by 7.66% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

shares decreased by 7.66% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million. BitMine Immersion Techs BMNR shares decreased by 7.65% to $48.08. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.