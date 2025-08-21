12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Versus Systems VS stock moved upwards by 11.8% to $2.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

Yimutian YMT shares increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.

Gaxos.AI GXAI shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

iOThree IOTR shares rose 5.4% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Society Pass SOPA stock increased by 5.26% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Fast Track Group FTRK stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Losers

Star Fashion Culture STFS stock decreased by 32.6% to $0.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

Fluent FLNT shares decreased by 16.09% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares fell 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.9 million.

Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock declined by 4.77% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

System1 SST stock fell 4.68% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.

K Wave Media KWM shares fell 4.63% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.5 million.

