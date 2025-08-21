12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Versus Systems VS stock moved upwards by 11.8% to $2.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Yimutian YMT shares increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
- Gaxos.AI GXAI shares moved upwards by 6.02% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- iOThree IOTR shares rose 5.4% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Society Pass SOPA stock increased by 5.26% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Fast Track Group FTRK stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
Losers
- Star Fashion Culture STFS stock decreased by 32.6% to $0.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Fluent FLNT shares decreased by 16.09% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares fell 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.9 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock declined by 4.77% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- System1 SST stock fell 4.68% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
- K Wave Media KWM shares fell 4.63% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
