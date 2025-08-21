12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Aptorum Group APM stock rose 85.8% to $2.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD stock rose 61.26% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Tharimmune THAR stock increased by 32.03% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Evoke Pharma EVOK stock rose 25.21% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Immuneering IMRX stock rose 16.61% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI shares rose 12.98% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
Losers
- ModivCare MODV stock fell 48.1% to $0.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- Invivyd IVVD stock decreased by 16.38% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares decreased by 10.67% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Envoy Medical COCH shares declined by 8.67% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
- PainReform PRFX stock decreased by 7.07% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- DIH Holding US DHAI shares declined by 6.97% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
