12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Magnitude International MAGH stock increased by 19.8% to $1.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
- LSI Industries LYTS stock increased by 15.8% to $22.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $579.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares moved upwards by 14.73% to $5.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- XCHG XCH shares rose 13.52% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.
- Nixxy NIXX shares rose 10.45% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Energy Focus EFOI stock increased by 9.75% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
Losers
- Quhuo QH shares decreased by 37.2% to $0.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares fell 21.72% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares declined by 17.06% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- GreenPower Motor GP stock declined by 13.23% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- FBS Global FBGL stock decreased by 11.04% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Shimmick SHIM shares declined by 7.3% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
