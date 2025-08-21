12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

NOVONIX NVX stock rose 8.3% to $1.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.1 million.

Losers

Socket Mobile SCKT shares fell 13.2% to $0.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.