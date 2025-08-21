12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- NOVONIX NVX stock rose 8.3% to $1.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.1 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares moved upwards by 8.17% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
- CVD Equipment CVV stock increased by 6.55% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Upland Software UPLD stock increased by 5.98% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares rose 5.32% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Toyo Co TOYO stock increased by 5.05% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.6 million.
Losers
- Socket Mobile SCKT shares fell 13.2% to $0.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Auddia AUUD stock declined by 10.4% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Canadian Solar CSIQ stock declined by 7.3% to $11.82. The company's market cap stands at $843.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL shares fell 7.14% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- TROOPS TROO stock decreased by 5.75% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.7 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock decreased by 5.34% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
