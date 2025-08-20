12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Versus Systems VS shares rose 30.8% to $2.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Altice USA ATUS stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Cardlytics CDLX shares rose 4.76% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.

BUUU Group BUUU shares increased by 3.99% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.

Asset Entities ASST shares rose 3.75% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.

Etoiles Capital Group EFTY stock moved upwards by 2.87% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.

Losers

Star Fashion Culture STFS stock declined by 14.3% to $0.37 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.

Fluent FLNT stock decreased by 9.05% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares declined by 7.97% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.

Stran & Co SWAG shares decreased by 5.85% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.

AirNet Technology ANTE stock decreased by 5.68% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.

Brag House Holdings TBH shares decreased by 5.56% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

