12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Versus Systems VS shares rose 30.8% to $2.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Altice USA ATUS stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Cardlytics CDLX shares rose 4.76% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
- BUUU Group BUUU shares increased by 3.99% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.
- Asset Entities ASST shares rose 3.75% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
- Etoiles Capital Group EFTY stock moved upwards by 2.87% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million.
Losers
- Star Fashion Culture STFS stock declined by 14.3% to $0.37 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.
- Fluent FLNT stock decreased by 9.05% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares declined by 7.97% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
- Stran & Co SWAG shares decreased by 5.85% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- AirNet Technology ANTE stock decreased by 5.68% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Brag House Holdings TBH shares decreased by 5.56% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$2.83-%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.51
Growth
4.03
Quality
N/A
Value
6.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ASSTAsset Entities Inc
$4.054.11%
ATUSAltice USA Inc
$2.19-6.41%
BUUUBUUU Group Ltd
$4.6010.6%
CDLXCardlytics Inc
$1.10-0.01%
CPOPPop Culture Group Co Ltd
$1.0422.6%
EFTYEtoiles Capital Group Co Ltd
$6.792.88%
FLNTFluent Inc
$1.80-21.1%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.3700-82.1%
SWAGStran & Co Inc
$1.61-6.94%
TBHBrag House Holdings Inc
$1.02-13.6%
VSVersus Systems Inc
$2.8532.9%
