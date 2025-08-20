August 20, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Tharimmune THAR shares rose 34.6% to $4.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares increased by 33.33% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares increased by 13.55% to $8.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR shares increased by 9.01% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • Milestone Scientific MLSS stock moved upwards by 5.35% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Invivyd IVVD shares declined by 17.8% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares declined by 15.91% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Genprex GNPX shares fell 6.56% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Envoy Medical COCH shares declined by 5.51% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
  • DIH Holding US DHAI shares decreased by 5.36% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • Sutro Biopharma STRO shares declined by 5.0% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
