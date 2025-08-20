12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tharimmune THAR shares rose 34.6% to $4.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Invivyd IVVD shares declined by 17.8% to $0.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

shares decreased by 5.36% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. Sutro Biopharma STRO shares declined by 5.0% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.

