August 20, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Tharimmune THAR stock rose 94.9% to $2.28 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares moved upwards by 72.61% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights CELGR stock moved upwards by 42.57% to $0.04.
  • Radiopharm Theranostics RADX stock rose 27.84% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
  • Propanc Biopharma PPCB stock rose 26.97% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB stock increased by 23.35% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.

Losers

  • enVVeno Medical NVNO shares fell 70.7% to $1.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock decreased by 66.44% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock fell 44.0% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • PainReform PRFX stock decreased by 31.23% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • ETHZilla ETHZ stock declined by 19.53% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP stock decreased by 17.3% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CLDI Logo
CLDICalidi Biotherapeutics Inc
$1.68-44.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.12
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ETHZ Logo
ETHZETHZilla Corp
$5.66-19.5%
GTBP Logo
GTBPGT Biopharma Inc
$1.13-15.0%
NBY Logo
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.0270.0%
NVNO Logo
NVNOenVVeno Medical Corp
$1.21-71.1%
PPCB Logo
PPCBPropanc Biopharma Inc
$4.4922.2%
PRFX Logo
PRFXPainReform Ltd
$1.63-31.2%
RADX Logo
RADXRadiopharm Theranostics Ltd
$7.2845.0%
THAR Logo
THARTharimmune Inc
$2.38103.2%
TRIB Logo
TRIBTrinity Biotech PLC
$1.6923.0%
WINT Logo
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$0.1583-67.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved