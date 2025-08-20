12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Tharimmune THAR stock rose 94.9% to $2.28 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

stock rose 94.9% to $2.28 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares moved upwards by 72.61% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares moved upwards by 72.61% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights CELGR stock moved upwards by 42.57% to $0.04.

stock moved upwards by 42.57% to $0.04. Radiopharm Theranostics RADX stock rose 27.84% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

stock rose 27.84% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million. Propanc Biopharma PPCB stock rose 26.97% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

stock rose 26.97% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million. Trinity Biotech TRIB stock increased by 23.35% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.

Losers

enVVeno Medical NVNO shares fell 70.7% to $1.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.

shares fell 70.7% to $1.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million. Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock decreased by 66.44% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

stock decreased by 66.44% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock fell 44.0% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

stock fell 44.0% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. PainReform PRFX stock decreased by 31.23% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

stock decreased by 31.23% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. ETHZilla ETHZ stock declined by 19.53% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock declined by 19.53% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. GT Biopharma GTBP stock decreased by 17.3% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.