12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Tharimmune THAR stock rose 94.9% to $2.28 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares moved upwards by 72.61% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights CELGR stock moved upwards by 42.57% to $0.04.
- Radiopharm Theranostics RADX stock rose 27.84% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Propanc Biopharma PPCB stock rose 26.97% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB stock increased by 23.35% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
Losers
- enVVeno Medical NVNO shares fell 70.7% to $1.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock decreased by 66.44% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock fell 44.0% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- PainReform PRFX stock decreased by 31.23% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- ETHZilla ETHZ stock declined by 19.53% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- GT Biopharma GTBP stock decreased by 17.3% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ETHZETHZilla Corp
$5.66-19.5%
GTBPGT Biopharma Inc
$1.13-15.0%
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.0270.0%
NVNOenVVeno Medical Corp
$1.21-71.1%
PPCBPropanc Biopharma Inc
$4.4922.2%
PRFXPainReform Ltd
$1.63-31.2%
RADXRadiopharm Theranostics Ltd
$7.2845.0%
THARTharimmune Inc
$2.38103.2%
TRIBTrinity Biotech PLC
$1.6923.0%
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$0.1583-67.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.