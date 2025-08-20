12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Super League Enterprise SLE shares rose 10.1% to $3.69 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Fluent FLNT stock increased by 8.77% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- NIP Group NIPG stock increased by 7.82% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.7 million.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares rose 7.01% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.6 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares moved upwards by 5.93% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $486.6 million.
- LQR House YHC shares increased by 5.62% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
Losers
- Array Digital Infr AD stock declined by 29.0% to $53.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Brag House Holdings TBH shares decreased by 15.52% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Gaxos.AI GXAI shares decreased by 13.11% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Snail SNAL stock declined by 6.52% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Star Fashion Culture STFS stock fell 4.84% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million.
- iQIYI IQ shares fell 4.39% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
