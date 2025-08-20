August 20, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock rose 59.9% to $0.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Tharimmune THAR shares increased by 47.0% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Propanc Biopharma PPCB shares rose 32.69% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT stock moved upwards by 25.42% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.0 million.
  • Clene CLNN shares rose 11.56% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares moved upwards by 9.24% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Losers

  • enVVeno Medical NVNO shares fell 70.4% to $1.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
  • PainReform PRFX shares decreased by 24.9% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • CytoSorbents CTSO stock fell 23.15% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.
  • Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock decreased by 16.67% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • Celldex Therapeutics CLDX stock decreased by 11.12% to $21.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Alcon ALC shares declined by 10.69% to $80.49. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALC Logo
ALCAlcon Inc
$79.51-11.8%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.19
Growth
97.69
Quality
N/A
Value
40.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CARM Logo
CARMCARISMA Therapeutics Inc
$0.25497.10%
CLDI Logo
CLDICalidi Biotherapeutics Inc
$2.82-6.00%
CLDX Logo
CLDXCelldex Therapeutics Inc
$21.50-10.5%
CLNN Logo
CLNNClene Inc
$4.623.12%
CTSO Logo
CTSOCytoSorbents Corp
$0.8300-23.1%
NBY Logo
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.967761.3%
NVNO Logo
NVNOenVVeno Medical Corp
$1.17-72.1%
PPCB Logo
PPCBPropanc Biopharma Inc
$4.8632.4%
PRFX Logo
PRFXPainReform Ltd
$1.79-24.5%
RCKT Logo
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.6926.8%
THAR Logo
THARTharimmune Inc
$1.224.16%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved