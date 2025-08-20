12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock rose 59.9% to $0.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock rose 59.9% to $0.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. Tharimmune THAR shares increased by 47.0% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares increased by 47.0% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. Propanc Biopharma PPCB shares rose 32.69% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

shares rose 32.69% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million. Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT stock moved upwards by 25.42% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 25.42% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.0 million. Clene CLNN shares rose 11.56% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares rose 11.56% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares moved upwards by 9.24% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Losers

enVVeno Medical NVNO shares fell 70.4% to $1.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.

shares fell 70.4% to $1.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million. PainReform PRFX shares decreased by 24.9% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

shares decreased by 24.9% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. CytoSorbents CTSO stock fell 23.15% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.

stock fell 23.15% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million. Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock decreased by 16.67% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

stock decreased by 16.67% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Celldex Therapeutics CLDX stock decreased by 11.12% to $21.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

stock decreased by 11.12% to $21.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Alcon ALC shares declined by 10.69% to $80.49. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.