12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock rose 59.9% to $0.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Tharimmune THAR shares increased by 47.0% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Propanc Biopharma PPCB shares rose 32.69% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT stock moved upwards by 25.42% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.0 million.
- Clene CLNN shares rose 11.56% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- CARISMA Therapeutics CARM shares moved upwards by 9.24% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
Losers
- enVVeno Medical NVNO shares fell 70.4% to $1.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.
- PainReform PRFX shares decreased by 24.9% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- CytoSorbents CTSO stock fell 23.15% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock decreased by 16.67% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Celldex Therapeutics CLDX stock decreased by 11.12% to $21.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Alcon ALC shares declined by 10.69% to $80.49. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
