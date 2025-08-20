12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares increased by 34.3% to $2.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.

Beam Glb BEEM shares increased by 15.72% to $2.87. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Mint MIMI stock increased by 9.83% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $170.7 million.

OceanPal OP shares rose 9.5% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

Hertz Global Holdings HTZ shares moved upwards by 9.03% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

ZJK Industrial ZJK shares moved upwards by 8.84% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.0 million.

Losers

SU Group Holdings SUGP shares fell 14.2% to $0.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

Elong Power Holding ELPW shares decreased by 13.85% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million.

VCI Global VCIG stock fell 12.74% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock declined by 12.14% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Dycom Industries DY shares decreased by 9.49% to $244.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

PS International Group PSIG stock decreased by 9.03% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.