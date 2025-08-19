12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

OceanPal OP shares rose 13.0% to $0.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

shares rose 13.0% to $0.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. SOS SOS shares increased by 5.29% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

shares increased by 5.29% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 5.0% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $134.1 million.

shares increased by 5.0% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $134.1 million. PowerBank SUUN stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million. Spirit Aviation Holdings FLYY shares rose 3.89% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.

shares rose 3.89% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million. Willis Lease Finance WLFC stock moved upwards by 3.55% to $154.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

PS International Group PSIG shares declined by 14.9% to $0.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

shares declined by 14.9% to $0.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. Toppoint Holdings TOPP stock declined by 13.19% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock declined by 13.19% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. VCI Global VCIG shares decreased by 8.06% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

shares decreased by 8.06% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. Elong Power Holding ELPW shares fell 7.7% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $172.1 million.

shares fell 7.7% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $172.1 million. FBS Global FBGL shares decreased by 7.06% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

shares decreased by 7.06% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. Orion Energy Sys OESX stock decreased by 6.89% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.