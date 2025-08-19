12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Global Engine Group GLE stock rose 57.1% to $1.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock increased by 38.52% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Forward Industries FORD shares increased by 6.81% to $11.75. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Myseum MYSE shares moved upwards by 6.15% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Glimpse Group VRAR shares increased by 5.97% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- Key Tronic KTCC shares moved upwards by 4.64% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.
Losers
- U-BX Technology UBXG shares fell 10.0% to $3.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
- Cyngn CYN stock fell 4.38% to $5.24. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
- RF Industries RFIL shares fell 3.13% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $78.3 million.
- BIO-key International BKYI stock fell 2.48% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares fell 2.44% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock decreased by 2.42% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
