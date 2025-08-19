August 19, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Global Engine Group GLE stock rose 57.1% to $1.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • ScanTech AI Systems STAI stock increased by 38.52% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD shares increased by 6.81% to $11.75. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Myseum MYSE shares moved upwards by 6.15% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Glimpse Group VRAR shares increased by 5.97% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • Key Tronic KTCC shares moved upwards by 4.64% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.

Losers

  • U-BX Technology UBXG shares fell 10.0% to $3.32 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million.
  • Cyngn CYN stock fell 4.38% to $5.24. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
  • RF Industries RFIL shares fell 3.13% to $6.65. The company's market cap stands at $78.3 million.
  • BIO-key International BKYI stock fell 2.48% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares fell 2.44% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
  • 3 E Network MASK stock decreased by 2.42% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

