August 19, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Laser Photonics LASE stock increased by 75.2% to $4.31 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • VisionWave Holdings VWAV shares rose 16.82% to $8.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.6 million.
  • Stratasys SSYS shares increased by 12.33% to $10.47. The company's market cap stands at $792.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • VCI Global VCIG stock rose 10.24% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares rose 9.67% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock rose 9.64% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

Losers

  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock fell 14.1% to $1.89 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.
  • Cre8 Enterprise CRE shares declined by 13.37% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • iPower IPW stock decreased by 13.35% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • GrafTech International EAF shares decreased by 13.31% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $320.1 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares decreased by 12.91% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.

