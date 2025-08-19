12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 12.56% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million. Color Star Tech ADD stock rose 10.59% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

Losers

Mingteng International MTEN shares fell 12.31% to $10.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.