12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- YSX Tech Co YSXT shares increased by 34.7% to $2.6 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million.
- Flexsteel Industries FLXS shares rose 13.4% to $41.45. The company's market cap stands at $192.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI stock rose 13.11% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Kandi Technologies Group KNDI shares rose 12.59% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares moved upwards by 12.56% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock rose 10.59% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
Losers
- Fly-E Group FLYE stock fell 25.6% to $0.6 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares fell 22.46% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Perfect Moment PMNT stock declined by 19.47% to $0.45. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID shares fell 17.62% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock declined by 12.67% to $93.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
Mingteng International MTEN shares fell 12.31% to $10.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million.
