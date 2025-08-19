August 19, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • YSX Tech Co YSXT shares increased by 34.7% to $2.6 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million.
  • Flexsteel Industries FLXS shares rose 13.4% to $41.45. The company's market cap stands at $192.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bollinger Innovations BINI stock rose 13.11% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Kandi Technologies Group KNDI shares rose 12.59% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares moved upwards by 12.56% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
  • Color Star Tech ADD stock rose 10.59% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

Losers

  • Fly-E Group FLYE stock fell 25.6% to $0.6 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares fell 22.46% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Perfect Moment PMNT stock declined by 19.47% to $0.45. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID shares fell 17.62% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock declined by 12.67% to $93.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Mingteng International MTEN shares fell 12.31% to $10.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
