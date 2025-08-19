12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

PainReform PRFX stock rose 68.7% to $2.26 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

stock rose 68.7% to $2.26 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR shares moved upwards by 26.7% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 26.7% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. Contineum Therapeutics CTNM stock increased by 12.71% to $9.13. The company's market cap stands at $227.1 million.

stock increased by 12.71% to $9.13. The company's market cap stands at $227.1 million. Wellgistics Health WGRX shares moved upwards by 10.63% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.63% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million. Aditxt ADTX shares rose 10.37% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares rose 10.37% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. TELA Bio TELA stock moved upwards by 10.27% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.

Losers

Viking Therapeutics VKTX shares declined by 42.0% to $24.42 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

shares declined by 42.0% to $24.42 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. Propanc Biopharma PPCB stock declined by 30.6% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.

stock declined by 30.6% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights CELGR stock fell 30.52% to $0.03.

stock fell 30.52% to $0.03. Soligenix SNGX stock declined by 26.62% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock declined by 26.62% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock declined by 23.73% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock declined by 23.73% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR shares fell 21.93% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.