12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Laser Photonics LASE shares rose 86.6% to $4.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- VCI Global VCIG stock increased by 55.3% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock moved upwards by 19.0% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Nixxy NIXX shares increased by 12.01% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- PowerBank SUUN shares rose 11.11% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.5 million.
- Capstone Holding CAPS shares increased by 10.51% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Eshallgo EHGO stock declined by 8.2% to $0.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Founder Group FGL stock decreased by 7.09% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Primega Group Holdings ZDAI shares decreased by 6.9% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares decreased by 6.6% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- GrafTech International EAF stock fell 6.46% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $320.1 million.
- Blink Charging BLNK stock decreased by 5.64% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
