12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Laser Photonics LASE shares rose 86.6% to $4.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Eshallgo EHGO stock declined by 8.2% to $0.64 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

stock fell 6.46% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $320.1 million. Blink Charging BLNK stock decreased by 5.64% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.