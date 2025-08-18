11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Flexsteel Industries FLXS shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $43.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock rose 5.66% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Uxin UXIN shares moved upwards by 3.3% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.2 million.

Nerdy NRDY shares rose 3.17% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.1 million.

Workhorse Gr WKHS shares increased by 2.48% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Perfect Moment PMNT shares fell 8.0% to $0.52 during Monday's after-market session. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

RideNow Group RDNW stock decreased by 5.78% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.6 million.

Alliance Entertainment AENT stock fell 3.92% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.2 million.

Genius Group GNS stock declined by 2.86% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $88.5 million.

Masterbeef MB stock decreased by 2.84% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.

Park Ha Biological Tech PHH shares fell 2.68% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

