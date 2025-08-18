12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Laser Photonics LASE shares increased by 50.0% to $3.69 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Graphjet Technology GTI stock increased by 43.71% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Nixxy NIXX stock moved upwards by 6.96% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 5.08% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $144.0 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Capstone Holding CAPS shares rose 3.39% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Blink Charging BLNK stock fell 5.8% to $0.97 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock fell 4.58% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- REV Group REVG stock decreased by 4.51% to $50.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock decreased by 4.4% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.7 million.
- Hyliion Holdings HYLN shares fell 4.25% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $289.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN stock decreased by 4.24% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
