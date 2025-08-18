12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AEye LIDR shares rose 18.9% to $3.09 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.

Mirion Technologies MIR stock rose 7.61% to $22.04. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

MMTEC MTC shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

UTime WTO stock moved upwards by 7.06% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.

WidePoint WYY stock increased by 5.38% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Palo Alto Networks PANW shares increased by 5.01% to $185.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Ostin Technology Group OST stock fell 4.6% to $2.06 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

CoreCard CCRD stock declined by 4.44% to $26.09. The company's market cap stands at $211.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares fell 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Nano Labs NA shares fell 3.93% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

Intrusion INTZ shares declined by 3.71% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Fabrinet FN stock fell 3.71% to $315.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

