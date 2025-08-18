12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- AEye LIDR shares rose 18.9% to $3.09 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.
- Mirion Technologies MIR stock rose 7.61% to $22.04. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- MMTEC MTC shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
- UTime WTO stock moved upwards by 7.06% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- WidePoint WYY stock increased by 5.38% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Palo Alto Networks PANW shares increased by 5.01% to $185.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock fell 4.6% to $2.06 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- CoreCard CCRD stock declined by 4.44% to $26.09. The company's market cap stands at $211.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares fell 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $45.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Nano Labs NA shares fell 3.93% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intrusion INTZ shares declined by 3.71% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Fabrinet FN stock fell 3.71% to $315.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CCRDCoreCard Corp
$26.09-4.15%
FNFabrinet
$313.99-4.79%
INTZIntrusion Inc
$1.800.56%
LIDRAEye Inc
$3.0821.3%
MIRMirion Technologies Inc
$20.48-0.34%
MTCMMTEC Inc
$1.000.37%
NANano Labs Ltd
$4.9321.4%
OSTOstin Technology Group Co Ltd
$2.06-8.44%
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$184.654.27%
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.9743-3.53%
WYYWidePoint Corp
$4.1214.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.