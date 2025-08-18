12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Masterbeef MB stock moved upwards by 110.1% to $7.46 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
- FAT Brands FATBB stock increased by 15.6% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
- Soho House SHCO shares increased by 14.98% to $8.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Fitell FTEL shares increased by 14.22% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock rose 13.45% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID stock moved upwards by 13.28% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
Losers
- Empery Digital EMPD shares fell 21.2% to $7.09 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $427.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares declined by 17.07% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI shares decreased by 15.01% to $0.5. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock fell 14.55% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mingteng International MTEN stock declined by 13.05% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.5 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares declined by 11.79% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMBOAmbow Education Holding Ltd
$3.091.98%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.92
Growth
24.68
Quality
N/A
Value
57.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BINIBollinger Innovations Inc
$0.4981-16.0%
EMPDEmpery Digital Inc
$7.65-15.0%
FATBBFAT Brands Inc
$2.8915.6%
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.8400-16.0%
FRSXForesight Autonomous Holdings Ltd
$0.3355-13.9%
FTELFitell Corp
$0.52018.02%
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$5.67-10.4%
MBMasterbeef Group
$7.17102.0%
MJIDMajestic Ideal Holdings Ltd
$1.6112.6%
MTENMingteng International Corp Inc
$11.60-8.30%
SHCOSoho House & Co Inc
$8.8015.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.