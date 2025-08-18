12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Masterbeef MB stock moved upwards by 110.1% to $7.46 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.

FAT Brands FATBB stock increased by 15.6% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.

Soho House SHCO shares increased by 14.98% to $8.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Fitell FTEL shares increased by 14.22% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock rose 13.45% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID stock moved upwards by 13.28% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.

Losers

Empery Digital EMPD shares fell 21.2% to $7.09 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $427.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Fly-E Group FLYE shares declined by 17.07% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Bollinger Innovations BINI shares decreased by 15.01% to $0.5. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock fell 14.55% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Mingteng International MTEN stock declined by 13.05% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.5 million.

Jeffs Brands JFBR shares declined by 11.79% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

