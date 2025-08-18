August 18, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Propanc Biopharma PPCB shares moved upwards by 110.5% to $6.04 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
  • Soligenix SNGX shares rose 72.29% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock rose 63.81% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Wellgistics Health WGRX shares moved upwards by 41.89% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock increased by 37.8% to $5.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock rose 27.8% to $9.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.

Losers

  • Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares declined by 26.7% to $1.73 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
  • Atlantic International ATLN stock decreased by 26.36% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Vyome Holdings HIND shares decreased by 26.01% to $10.36. The company's market cap stands at $369.1 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares fell 21.91% to $40.1. The company's market cap stands at $450.1 million.
  • USBC USBC shares fell 21.65% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $745.4 million.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics ENLV shares fell 19.79% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASBP Logo
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.578461.1%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ATLN Logo
ATLNAtlantic International Corp
$3.71-26.4%
BNR Logo
BNRBurning Rock Biotech Ltd
$7.966.42%
ENLV Logo
ENLVEnlivex Therapeutics Ltd
$1.45-20.6%
GDRX Logo
GDRXGoodRx Holdings Inc
$5.1337.5%
HIND Logo
HINDVyome Holdings Inc
$12.95-7.50%
MTNB Logo
MTNBMatinas BioPharma Holdings Inc
$1.73-26.9%
PPCB Logo
PPCBPropanc Biopharma Inc
$6.42123.8%
SNGX Logo
SNGXSoligenix Inc
$4.7571.0%
TNXP Logo
TNXPTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
$40.18-21.8%
USBC Logo
USBCUSBC Inc
$1.55-20.1%
WGRX Logo
WGRXWellgistics Health Inc
$0.889343.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved