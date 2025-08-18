12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Propanc Biopharma PPCB shares moved upwards by 110.5% to $6.04 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- Soligenix SNGX shares rose 72.29% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock rose 63.81% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Wellgistics Health WGRX shares moved upwards by 41.89% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
- GoodRx Holdings GDRX stock increased by 37.8% to $5.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock rose 27.8% to $9.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.
Losers
- Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares declined by 26.7% to $1.73 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- Atlantic International ATLN stock decreased by 26.36% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Vyome Holdings HIND shares decreased by 26.01% to $10.36. The company's market cap stands at $369.1 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares fell 21.91% to $40.1. The company's market cap stands at $450.1 million.
- USBC USBC shares fell 21.65% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $745.4 million.
- Enlivex Therapeutics ENLV shares fell 19.79% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
