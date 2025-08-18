12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares increased by 25.4% to $2.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

Losers

Perfect Moment PMNT shares fell 16.9% to $0.46 during Monday's pre-market session. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Emerson Radio MSN stock declined by 8.05% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

