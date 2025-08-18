12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares increased by 25.4% to $2.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Smart Share Global EM shares moved upwards by 18.29% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $297.9 million.
- Soho House SHCO shares rose 16.23% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG stock rose 11.13% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares increased by 10.78% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares rose 10.4% to $4.67. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.
Losers
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares fell 16.9% to $0.46 during Monday's pre-market session. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Top Win International SORA shares fell 15.92% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $137.4 million.
- Empery Digital EMPD shares declined by 12.23% to $7.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares decreased by 11.65% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares fell 9.75% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Emerson Radio MSN stock declined by 8.05% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BGIBirks Group Inc
$0.75008.70%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.52
Growth
4.64
Quality
N/A
Value
39.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
EMSmart Share Global Ltd
$1.3817.4%
EMPDEmpery Digital Inc
$7.94-11.8%
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.9166-8.34%
FRSXForesight Autonomous Holdings Ltd
$0.3400-12.8%
JXGJX Luxventure Group Inc
$1.000.12%
MSNEmerson Radio Corp
$0.4344-8.04%
NVFYNova Lifestyle Inc
$1.77-%
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.4613-17.1%
SHCOSoho House & Co Inc
$8.8716.1%
SORATop Win International Ltd
$4.65-15.9%
YYAIConnexa Sports Technologies Inc
$4.322.13%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.