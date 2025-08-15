12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Smart Share Global EM shares rose 25.1% to $1.47 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.7 million.

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares rose 10.16% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

Star Equity Hldgs STRR shares rose 7.98% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Masterbeef MB shares increased by 4.78% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.8 million.

Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares moved upwards by 3.29% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $954.1 million.

Losers

Perfect Moment PMNT stock fell 11.6% to $0.49 during Friday's after-market session. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock fell 9.94% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Color Star Tech ADD stock fell 6.41% to $0.09.

Fly-E Group FLYE shares fell 5.98% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $140.4 million.

FIGS FIGS shares fell 3.76% to $6.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Newegg Commerce NEGG shares decreased by 2.99% to $98.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

