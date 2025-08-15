12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Precigen PGEN stock increased by 72.4% to $3.19 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $551.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

stock increased by 72.4% to $3.19 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $551.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB stock increased by 29.84% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

stock increased by 29.84% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. Equillium EQ shares moved upwards by 24.47% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 24.47% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX shares rose 23.52% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares rose 23.52% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. IO Biotech IOBT shares moved upwards by 23.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 23.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock increased by 21.46% to $9.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Losers

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR stock declined by 85.3% to $1.38 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.

stock declined by 85.3% to $1.38 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million. Propanc Biopharma Inc PPCB shares decreased by 67.89% to $3.34.

shares decreased by 67.89% to $3.34. OneMedNet ONMD shares fell 32.92% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

shares fell 32.92% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Inspire Veterinary IVP stock declined by 27.14% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock declined by 27.14% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Trinity Biotech TRIB shares fell 20.69% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.

shares fell 20.69% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million. RenovoRx RNXT stock declined by 20.42% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.