August 15, 2025

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Precigen PGEN stock increased by 72.4% to $3.19 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $551.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB stock increased by 29.84% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Equillium EQ shares moved upwards by 24.47% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX shares rose 23.52% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • IO Biotech IOBT shares moved upwards by 23.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock increased by 21.46% to $9.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Losers

  • Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR stock declined by 85.3% to $1.38 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
  • Propanc Biopharma Inc PPCB shares decreased by 67.89% to $3.34.
  • OneMedNet ONMD shares fell 32.92% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Inspire Veterinary IVP stock declined by 27.14% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB shares fell 20.69% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
  • RenovoRx RNXT stock declined by 20.42% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

