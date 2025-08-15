12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock rose 36.4% to $1.91 during Friday's regular session.
- Xunlei XNET shares moved upwards by 28.38% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AuthID AUID stock moved upwards by 17.21% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares moved upwards by 15.5% to $29.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Genasys GNSS shares moved upwards by 15.24% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Daqo New Energy DQ stock increased by 12.08% to $23.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Digimarc DMRC shares decreased by 21.3% to $8.68 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $237.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Actelis Networks ASNS stock decreased by 18.35% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Globant GLOB shares fell 16.44% to $65.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock fell 15.08% to $3.23.
- Applied Mat AMAT shares fell 14.01% to $161.88. The company's market cap stands at $152.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Digi Power X DGXX shares fell 13.5% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
