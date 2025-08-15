12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares moved upwards by 53.7% to $4.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares increased by 51.86% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares moved upwards by 22.4% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $262.7 million.
- KULR Technology Group KULR shares rose 18.97% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $201.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares increased by 14.73% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- ESS Tech GWH stock moved upwards by 14.61% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- TPI Composites TPIC shares fell 17.4% to $0.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 16.83% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares declined by 16.82% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 15.71% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lichen International LICN shares fell 12.61% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- OFA OFAL stock decreased by 11.37% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
