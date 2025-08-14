12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

QMMM Holdings QMMM stock rose 4.7% to $2.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $153.3 million.

So-Young Intl SY stock moved upwards by 4.33% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $521.6 million.

Society Pass SOPA shares increased by 4.12% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Kartoon Studios TOON stock rose 3.38% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Travelzoo TZOO shares increased by 3.15% to $10.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million.

shares increased by 3.15% to $10.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.8 million. K Wave Media KWM stock moved upwards by 3.07% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $178.2 million.

Losers

Gambling.com Gr GAMB shares fell 12.6% to $9.07 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Cineverse CNVS stock decreased by 10.87% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

GameSquare Holdings GAME shares fell 9.98% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Starz Entertainment STRZ stock fell 8.2% to $14.1. The company's market cap stands at $256.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Urban One UONEK shares decreased by 7.23% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Super League Enterprise SLE stock decreased by 4.89% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

