August 14, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR shares rose 102.2% to $19.01 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares moved upwards by 17.18% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares rose 13.06% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares moved upwards by 12.07% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Dare Bioscience DARE shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • UnitedHealth Group UNH shares rose 8.0% to $293.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.1 billion.

Losers

  • OneMedNet ONMD shares declined by 23.0% to $0.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB stock fell 13.09% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • Elutia ELUT shares declined by 12.1% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Phibro Animal Health PAHC stock decreased by 11.65% to $27.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Lantern Pharma LTRN shares decreased by 11.53% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Invivyd IVVD shares fell 7.96% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CUPR Logo
CUPRCuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd
$10.099.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
0.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DARE Logo
DAREDare Bioscience Inc
$2.204.27%
ELUT Logo
ELUTElutia Inc
$2.05-5.10%
IVVD Logo
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$0.7500-5.42%
LTRN Logo
LTRNLantern Pharma Inc
$4.04-15.1%
NERV Logo
NERVMinerva Neurosciences Inc
$1.80-0.55%
ONMD Logo
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.711448.2%
PAHC Logo
PAHCPhibro Animal Health Corp
$27.01-12.8%
PSTV Logo
PSTVPlus Therapeutics Inc
$0.636610.8%
TIVC Logo
TIVCTivic Health Systems Inc
$3.01-14.3%
TRIB Logo
TRIBTrinity Biotech PLC
$1.7472.2%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$298.389.78%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved