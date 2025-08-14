12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR shares rose 102.2% to $19.01 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.

Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares moved upwards by 17.18% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares rose 13.06% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares moved upwards by 12.07% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Dare Bioscience DARE shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

UnitedHealth Group UNH shares rose 8.0% to $293.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.1 billion.

Losers

OneMedNet ONMD shares declined by 23.0% to $0.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Trinity Biotech TRIB stock fell 13.09% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

Elutia ELUT shares declined by 12.1% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Phibro Animal Health PAHC stock decreased by 11.65% to $27.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Lantern Pharma LTRN shares decreased by 11.53% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Invivyd IVVD shares fell 7.96% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

