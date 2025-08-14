12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- PowerFleet AIOT stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $4.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $600.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Unusual Machines UMAC shares increased by 6.28% to $10.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock rose 6.0% to $27.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Optical Cable OCC shares rose 5.68% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT shares increased by 5.67% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Applied Mat AMAT stock fell 13.5% to $162.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $154.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SanDisk SNDK shares declined by 8.83% to $42.56. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Banzai International BNZI shares decreased by 8.26% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock fell 7.16% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $924.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Digimarc DMRC shares declined by 7.08% to $10.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Kimball Electronics KE stock fell 6.93% to $23.0. The company's market cap stands at $517.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
