August 14, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • AirNet Technology ANTE stock increased by 36.8% to $2.76 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock rose 16.43% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock moved upwards by 14.52% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Society Pass SOPA shares moved upwards by 13.03% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Urban One UONEK stock moved upwards by 12.66% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Versus Systems VS stock rose 10.65% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Ibotta IBTA shares fell 32.6% to $22.84 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $857.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mega Matrix MPU stock fell 28.68% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.
  • Surgepays SURG stock fell 19.45% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bumble BMBL stock decreased by 14.48% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $743.6 million.
  • NextPlat NXPL stock decreased by 13.26% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • CTW Cayman CTW stock fell 10.67% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $149.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

