12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AirNet Technology ANTE stock increased by 36.8% to $2.76 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock rose 16.43% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock moved upwards by 14.52% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Society Pass SOPA shares moved upwards by 13.03% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Urban One UONEK stock moved upwards by 12.66% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Versus Systems VS stock rose 10.65% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Ibotta IBTA shares fell 32.6% to $22.84 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $857.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Mega Matrix MPU stock fell 28.68% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.

Surgepays SURG stock fell 19.45% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Bumble BMBL stock decreased by 14.48% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $743.6 million.

NextPlat NXPL stock decreased by 13.26% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

CTW Cayman CTW stock fell 10.67% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $149.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.