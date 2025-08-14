12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- AirNet Technology ANTE stock increased by 36.8% to $2.76 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock rose 16.43% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock moved upwards by 14.52% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Society Pass SOPA shares moved upwards by 13.03% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Urban One UONEK stock moved upwards by 12.66% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Versus Systems VS stock rose 10.65% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Ibotta IBTA shares fell 32.6% to $22.84 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $857.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mega Matrix MPU stock fell 28.68% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million.
- Surgepays SURG stock fell 19.45% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bumble BMBL stock decreased by 14.48% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $743.6 million.
- NextPlat NXPL stock decreased by 13.26% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- CTW Cayman CTW stock fell 10.67% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $149.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$3.3514.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.98
Growth
18.49
Quality
N/A
Value
88.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$2.7335.0%
BMBLBumble Inc
$6.12-14.5%
CTWCTW Cayman
$2.22-7.11%
DLPNDolphin Entertainment Inc
$1.3817.9%
IBTAIbotta Inc
$23.01-32.1%
MPUMega Matrix Inc
$2.46-29.1%
NXPLNextPlat Corp
$0.6801-13.3%
SOPASociety Pass Inc
$1.4816.5%
SURGSurgepays Inc
$2.33-19.1%
UONEKUrban One Inc
$0.735512.7%
VSVersus Systems Inc
$2.5713.2%
