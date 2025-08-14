12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

OneMedNet ONMD stock rose 112.5% to $1.02 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Trinity Biotech TRIB shares increased by 107.36% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock increased by 71.69% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Inspire Veterinary IVP stock rose 43.73% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock increased by 38.93% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million.

Adagene ADAG stock rose 21.51% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $77.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Scienture Holdings SCNX shares decreased by 44.1% to $1.24 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

180 Life Sciences ATNF stock declined by 32.69% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares declined by 20.0% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.

shares declined by 20.0% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million. Tenon Medical TNON stock decreased by 19.78% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Leap Therapeutics LPTX shares fell 19.47% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Jaguar Health JAGX shares fell 18.92% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

