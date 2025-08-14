12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- TeraWulf WULF stock rose 43.9% to $7.86 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- BK Technologies BKTI shares moved upwards by 31.67% to $57.2. The company's market cap stands at $159.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Xunlei XNET shares moved upwards by 21.76% to $5.46. The company's market cap stands at $279.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares rose 14.76% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 13.31% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ostin Technology Group OST shares moved upwards by 13.17% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
Losers
- Coherent COHR stock declined by 22.5% to $88.34 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ubiquiti UI stock declined by 15.58% to $409.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 billion.
- Intellinetics INLX shares fell 14.29% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CoreWeave CRWV shares declined by 13.3% to $102.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock decreased by 13.3% to $1.5.
- Auddia AUUD shares declined by 12.87% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
