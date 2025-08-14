12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

DDC Enterprise DDC stock rose 14.8% to $11.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.9 million.

Moolec Science MLEC shares moved upwards by 11.15% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $3.28.

Webuy Global WBUY stock increased by 6.55% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Above Food Ingredients ABVE shares increased by 5.41% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.

Sow Good SOWG stock increased by 5.31% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Chanson International CHSN shares decreased by 23.5% to $0.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

22nd Century Group XXII stock declined by 12.74% to $2.33. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Amaze Holdings AMZE shares declined by 7.19% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Oriental Rise Holdings ORIS stock declined by 6.66% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Maison Solutions MSS shares declined by 6.53% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.

Shineco SISI stock decreased by 6.01% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.0 million.

