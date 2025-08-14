August 14, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • DDC Enterprise DDC stock rose 14.8% to $11.88 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.9 million.
  • Moolec Science MLEC shares moved upwards by 11.15% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $3.28.
  • Webuy Global WBUY stock increased by 6.55% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Above Food Ingredients ABVE shares increased by 5.41% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.8 million.
  • Sow Good SOWG stock increased by 5.31% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Chanson International CHSN shares decreased by 23.5% to $0.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII stock declined by 12.74% to $2.33. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Amaze Holdings AMZE shares declined by 7.19% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Oriental Rise Holdings ORIS stock declined by 6.66% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Maison Solutions MSS shares declined by 6.53% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • Shineco SISI stock decreased by 6.01% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABVE Logo
ABVEAbove Food Ingredients Inc
$2.155.91%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.63
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
37.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AGRI Logo
AGRIAgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd
$3.142.61%
AMZE Logo
AMZEAmaze Holdings Inc
$3.15-5.69%
CHSN Logo
CHSNChanson International Holding
$0.0577-24.6%
DDC Logo
DDCDDC Enterprise Ltd
$10.471.17%
MLEC Logo
MLECMoolec Science SA
$2.700.37%
MSS Logo
MSSMaison Solutions Inc
$0.89002.71%
ORIS Logo
ORISOriental Rise Holdings Ltd
$0.1108-4.24%
SISI Logo
SISIShineco Inc
$5.05-5.25%
SOWG Logo
SOWGSow Good Inc
$0.98004.43%
WBUY Logo
WBUYWebuy Global Ltd
$3.075.86%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$2.33-12.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved