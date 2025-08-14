12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Expion360 XPON stock rose 139.7% to $3.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Momentus MNTS stock fell 13.6% to $1.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

shares decreased by 10.87% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. Smart Powerr CREG shares fell 7.75% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

