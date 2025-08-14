12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Expion360 XPON stock rose 139.7% to $3.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xos XOS stock rose 67.05% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares rose 58.57% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Volato Group SOAR stock moved upwards by 17.72% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- AIRO Group Holdings AIRO shares rose 12.37% to $24.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lichen International LICN stock moved upwards by 7.9% to $4.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
Losers
- Momentus MNTS stock fell 13.6% to $1.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Greenland Technologies GTEC stock decreased by 12.51% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares declined by 12.16% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Aebi Schmidt Holding AEBI stock fell 11.82% to $10.75. The company's market cap stands at $945.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Intuitive Machines LUNR shares decreased by 10.87% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares fell 7.75% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
