12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Fossil Group FOSL shares rose 11.1% to $2.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- YSX Tech Co YSXT shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares increased by 6.66% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $109.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Latham Group SWIM stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $8.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $856.5 million.
- Vision Marine Techs VMAR shares rose 4.2% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- KinderCare Learning KLC shares moved upwards by 3.51% to $7.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Noodles NDLS shares fell 18.2% to $0.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Aterian ATER shares declined by 14.4% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 11.83% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- U Power UCAR stock fell 8.72% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares decreased by 6.16% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.
- Jack In The Box JACK stock decreased by 6.09% to $17.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATERAterian Inc
$1.17-10.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.51
Growth
41.66
Quality
N/A
Value
86.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FOSLFossil Group Inc
$2.0718.3%
JACKJack In The Box Inc
$17.555.30%
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$4.45-22.6%
KLCKinderCare Learning Companies Inc
$7.89-19.6%
LVLULulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
$3.28-9.89%
NDLSNoodles & Co
$0.8000-27.3%
RRGBRed Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
$6.464.87%
SWIMLatham Group Inc
$8.4414.8%
UCARU Power Ltd
$1.88-0.53%
VMARVision Marine Technologies Inc
$3.48-31.4%
YSXTYSX Tech Co Ltd
$2.20-%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.