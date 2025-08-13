12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Fossil Group FOSL shares rose 11.1% to $2.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

YSX Tech Co YSXT shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares increased by 6.66% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $109.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Latham Group SWIM stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $8.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $856.5 million.

Vision Marine Techs VMAR shares rose 4.2% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

KinderCare Learning KLC shares moved upwards by 3.51% to $7.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Noodles NDLS shares fell 18.2% to $0.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Aterian ATER shares declined by 14.4% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 11.83% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

U Power UCAR stock fell 8.72% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares decreased by 6.16% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.

Jack In The Box JACK stock decreased by 6.09% to $17.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.7 million.

