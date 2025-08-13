12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock moved upwards by 42.5% to $4.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Verastem VSTM shares increased by 12.35% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Pulmatrix PULM shares increased by 7.52% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

Codexis CDXS shares increased by 5.9% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Alvotech ALVO stock rose 5.79% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares rose 5.23% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Ontrak OTRK shares decreased by 22.6% to $0.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Tenon Medical TNON stock declined by 18.57% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 14.7% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.

Aardvark Therapeutics AARD stock decreased by 10.99% to $9.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Valneva VALN shares decreased by 10.4% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $799.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock fell 9.09% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.