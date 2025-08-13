12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock moved upwards by 42.5% to $4.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Verastem VSTM shares increased by 12.35% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Pulmatrix PULM shares increased by 7.52% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Codexis CDXS shares increased by 5.9% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Alvotech ALVO stock rose 5.79% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares rose 5.23% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Ontrak OTRK shares decreased by 22.6% to $0.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Tenon Medical TNON stock declined by 18.57% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 14.7% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.
- Aardvark Therapeutics AARD stock decreased by 10.99% to $9.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Valneva VALN shares decreased by 10.4% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $799.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock fell 9.09% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALVOAlvotech
$9.358.09%
ALXOALX Oncology Holdings Inc
$0.699913.8%
CDXSCodexis Inc
$3.2312.9%
OTRKOntrak Inc
$0.3277-25.5%
OVIDOvid Therapeutics Inc
$0.771141.0%
PULMPulmatrix Inc
$5.000.05%
SNOASonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.2040.0%
TNONTenon Medical Inc
$1.42-3.40%
UPCUniverse Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.718.80%
VALNValneva SE
$10.006.38%
VSTMVerastem Inc
$9.009.62%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.