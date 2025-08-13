12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kimball Electronics KE stock increased by 13.8% to $23.87 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

CI&T CINT shares moved upwards by 13.16% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $668.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Roadzen RDZN shares increased by 10.34% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

BeLive Holdings BLIV shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.

Key Tronic KTCC stock rose 7.19% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

Duos Technologies Group DUOT stock increased by 5.86% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.

Losers

Coherent COHR shares decreased by 16.7% to $95.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

CEVA CEVA shares decreased by 10.37% to $21.84. The company's market cap stands at $563.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

RingCentral RNG stock fell 7.86% to $27.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares decreased by 6.82% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $252.1 million.

BIT Mining BTCM shares decreased by 5.76% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.

Zepp Health ZEPP shares decreased by 5.07% to $33.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.