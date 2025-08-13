12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Webtoon Entertainment WBTN shares moved upwards by 79.4% to $16.79 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares increased by 22.04% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares rose 19.86% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.1 million.
- CTW Cayman CTW shares moved upwards by 18.9% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
- Stran & Co SWAG stock rose 14.89% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Liberty Global LBTYB shares moved upwards by 12.53% to $12.39.
Losers
- AirNet Technology ANTE shares fell 20.7% to $2.22 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- Marchex MCHX stock decreased by 18.23% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- PSQ Holdings PSQH shares decreased by 15.91% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gamehaus Holdings GMHS shares declined by 10.97% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.
- Madison Square Garden MSGE stock declined by 10.67% to $35.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- LQR House YHC shares declined by 9.62% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$3.0223.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.74
Growth
18.49
Quality
N/A
Value
89.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$2.22-20.7%
CTWCTW Cayman
$2.3517.2%
GMHSGamehaus Holdings Inc
$1.39-10.3%
LBTYBLiberty Global Ltd
$12.3912.5%
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$3.5719.8%
MCHXMarchex Inc
$1.67-17.7%
MSGEMadison Square Garden Entertainment Corp
$35.97-10.6%
PSQHPSQ Holdings Inc
$1.66-16.2%
SWAGStran & Co Inc
$1.6013.5%
WBTNWebtoon Entertainment Inc
$17.1483.1%
YHCLQR House Inc
$0.9193-9.87%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.