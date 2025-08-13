12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Webtoon Entertainment WBTN shares moved upwards by 79.4% to $16.79 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares increased by 22.04% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares rose 19.86% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.1 million.

CTW Cayman CTW shares moved upwards by 18.9% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.

Stran & Co SWAG stock rose 14.89% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Liberty Global LBTYB shares moved upwards by 12.53% to $12.39.

Losers

AirNet Technology ANTE shares fell 20.7% to $2.22 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.

Marchex MCHX stock decreased by 18.23% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

PSQ Holdings PSQH shares decreased by 15.91% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Gamehaus Holdings GMHS shares declined by 10.97% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.

Madison Square Garden MSGE stock declined by 10.67% to $35.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

LQR House YHC shares declined by 9.62% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

