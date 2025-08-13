12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Yatra Online YTRA shares moved upwards by 16.8% to $1.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ZSPACE ZSPC shares rose 16.66% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares rose 16.34% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $126.2 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock increased by 14.09% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- U Power UCAR stock increased by 13.22% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock increased by 12.72% to $1.24.
Losers
- Cava Group CAVA stock fell 24.3% to $64.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- KinderCare Learning KLC stock fell 19.98% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Luminar Technologies LAZR stock fell 16.94% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock declined by 14.4% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock fell 14.06% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- PetMed Express PETS shares declined by 13.74% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
