12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock rose 57.6% to $16.14 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock moved upwards by 31.36% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Generation Bio GBIO shares rose 29.03% to $5.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock rose 22.48% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- Codexis CDXS shares increased by 16.78% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Tharimmune THAR stock rose 15.0% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
Losers
- Titan Pharma TTNP shares fell 16.6% to $4.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Journey Medical DERM stock fell 14.88% to $7.27. The company's market cap stands at $198.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Beyond Air XAIR stock fell 10.76% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares fell 8.31% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock decreased by 8.24% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA stock decreased by 8.17% to $10.8. The company's market cap stands at $643.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
