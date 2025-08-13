12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 34.2% to $1.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Everus Construction Group ECG stock rose 24.63% to $94.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock moved upwards by 24.35% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Tecogen TGEN stock rose 19.04% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- CEA Industries BNC shares moved upwards by 16.27% to $27.4. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares increased by 16.27% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
Losers
- Cre8 Enterprise CRE stock fell 66.1% to $2.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $166.6 million.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK stock decreased by 16.16% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.3 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock fell 11.81% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Mint MIMI stock decreased by 11.49% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 million.
- Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock fell 8.88% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $296.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI stock fell 5.74% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
