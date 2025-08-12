12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Webtoon Entertainment WBTN stock moved upwards by 32.5% to $12.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Stran & Co SWAG shares increased by 17.02% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

K Wave Media KWM stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $221.9 million.

Fast Track Group FTRK stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

Smart Digital Group SDM shares rose 4.62% to $12.9. The company's market cap stands at $276.0 million.

Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares increased by 4.34% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Losers

Intelligent Protection IPM shares decreased by 9.6% to $1.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Darkiris DKI stock decreased by 5.75% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.

Token Cat TC shares fell 5.65% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Society Pass SOPA shares fell 5.62% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

PSQ Holdings PSQH shares declined by 5.06% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

trivago TRVG shares fell 4.86% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million.

