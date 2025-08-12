August 12, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Webtoon Entertainment WBTN stock moved upwards by 32.5% to $12.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Stran & Co SWAG shares increased by 17.02% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • K Wave Media KWM stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $221.9 million.
  • Fast Track Group FTRK stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Smart Digital Group SDM shares rose 4.62% to $12.9. The company's market cap stands at $276.0 million.
  • Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares increased by 4.34% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Losers

  • Intelligent Protection IPM shares decreased by 9.6% to $1.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Darkiris DKI stock decreased by 5.75% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.
  • Token Cat TC shares fell 5.65% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Society Pass SOPA shares fell 5.62% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • PSQ Holdings PSQH shares declined by 5.06% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • trivago TRVG shares fell 4.86% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

