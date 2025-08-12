August 12, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Everus Construction Group ECG shares increased by 15.4% to $87.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Stardust Power SDST shares rose 4.47% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
  • Xos XOS shares moved upwards by 3.92% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 3.38% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $165.5 million.
  • Euro Tech Holdings CLWT shares increased by 3.32% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock rose 3.22% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Cre8 Enterprise CRE shares decreased by 72.9% to $1.87 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers PXS stock fell 20.95% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock decreased by 11.24% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $275.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Smart Powerr CREG stock decreased by 8.11% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • 374Water SCWO shares declined by 7.75% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Cycurion CYCU stock decreased by 6.76% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGFY Logo
AGFYAgrify Corp
$27.001.16%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.92
Growth
17.10
Quality
N/A
Value
57.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CLWT Logo
CLWTEuro Tech Holdings Co Ltd
$1.24-%
CRE Logo
CRECre8 Enterprise Ltd
$2.00-72.6%
CREG Logo
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$1.3615.3%
CYCU Logo
CYCUCycurion Inc
$0.36754.70%
ECG Logo
ECGEverus Construction Group Inc
$88.0024.1%
HYLN Logo
HYLNHyliion Holdings Corp
$1.53-2.55%
NEOV Logo
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$4.880.62%
PXS Logo
PXSPyxis Tankers Inc
$2.45-3.54%
SCWO Logo
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.26008.33%
SDST Logo
SDSTStardust Power Inc
$0.3800-5.31%
XOS Logo
XOSXos Inc
$3.445.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved