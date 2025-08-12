12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Everus Construction Group ECG shares increased by 15.4% to $87.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Stardust Power SDST shares rose 4.47% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- Xos XOS shares moved upwards by 3.92% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 3.38% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $165.5 million.
- Euro Tech Holdings CLWT shares increased by 3.32% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Agrify AGFY stock rose 3.22% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Cre8 Enterprise CRE shares decreased by 72.9% to $1.87 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million.
- Pyxis Tankers PXS stock fell 20.95% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock decreased by 11.24% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $275.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Smart Powerr CREG stock decreased by 8.11% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- 374Water SCWO shares declined by 7.75% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Cycurion CYCU stock decreased by 6.76% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
