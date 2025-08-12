12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

RumbleON RMBL stock increased by 51.5% to $3.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

MaxsMaking MAMK stock fell 16.7% to $1.97 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.

Linkage Global LGCB shares decreased by 11.77% to $2.33.

Bollinger Innovations BINI stock declined by 11.01% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.