12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • RumbleON RMBL stock increased by 51.5% to $3.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hanesbrands HBI shares rose 25.56% to $6.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • GrowGeneration GRWG stock moved upwards by 20.55% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • YSX Tech Co YSXT stock moved upwards by 18.94% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
  • ZSPACE ZSPC stock increased by 16.72% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
  • Kandi Technologies Group KNDI stock increased by 14.34% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.

Losers

  • MaxsMaking MAMK stock fell 16.7% to $1.97 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares fell 16.16% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Kaixin Hldgs KXIN shares decreased by 15.08% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares fell 11.98% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • Linkage Global LGCB shares decreased by 11.77% to $2.33.
  • Bollinger Innovations BINI stock declined by 11.01% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

