12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock rose 38.8% to $2.72 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- 3D Sys DDD stock moved upwards by 33.8% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $240.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SKK Holdings SKK stock moved upwards by 27.68% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Mercury Sys MRCY stock increased by 24.15% to $66.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- ZJK Industrial ZJK stock moved upwards by 23.7% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.7 million.
- Frontier Group Holdings ULCC stock moved upwards by 22.35% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $755.1 million.
Losers
- TPI Composites TPIC stock decreased by 38.8% to $0.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mint MIMI stock declined by 27.28% to $6.16. The company's market cap stands at $194.9 million.
- VirTra VTSI shares fell 22.91% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Fluence Energy FLNC shares decreased by 20.85% to $7.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Quest Resource Holding QRHC shares fell 19.18% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Broadwind BWEN stock declined by 17.67% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
