12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Telos TLS shares increased by 35.0% to $5.23 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares increased by 19.51% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Inseego INSG stock moved upwards by 19.21% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS stock rose 17.78% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ichor Holdings ICHR shares increased by 16.15% to $18.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $547.9 million.
- Cerence CRNC stock increased by 15.78% to $10.78. The company's market cap stands at $402.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Eastman Kodak KODK shares declined by 24.2% to $5.14 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $547.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock declined by 21.8% to $5.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Viant Technology DSP shares fell 18.51% to $9.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- LivePerson LPSN stock decreased by 17.57% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MMTEC MTC stock decreased by 13.8% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- Acorn Energy ACFN stock fell 12.75% to $26.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
