12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

WideOpenWest WOW shares rose 49.1% to $5.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $288.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Sinclair SBGI stock increased by 19.42% to $15.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $874.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock moved upwards by 16.22% to $4.96. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Ucloudlink Group UCL shares increased by 10.5% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $139.6 million.

AST SpaceMobile ASTS stock moved upwards by 9.56% to $50.31. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

ZipRecruiter ZIP shares increased by 9.19% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

PubMatic PUBM stock declined by 28.6% to $7.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $513.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Token Cat TC stock fell 17.77% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Yalla Group YALA stock declined by 10.56% to $7.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares fell 10.0% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Gamehaus Holdings GMHS shares fell 9.53% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.2 million.

Advantage Solutions ADV stock decreased by 8.49% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $614.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

