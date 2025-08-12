12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nephros NEPH shares moved upwards by 11.3% to $5.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 8.125% Senior Notes due 2026 BWSN shares rose 7.94% to $21.75.
- Mercury Sys MRCY shares rose 7.59% to $57.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO shares rose 6.86% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $165.5 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares increased by 5.66% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
Losers
- TPI Composites TPIC shares decreased by 27.7% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Broadwind BWEN stock fell 18.48% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- VirTra VTSI shares decreased by 17.61% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bitcoin Depot BTM shares declined by 17.43% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $111.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Microvast Holdings MVST stock declined by 16.51% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $985.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fluence Energy FLNC shares fell 14.12% to $7.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
