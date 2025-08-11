12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- WideOpenWest WOW shares rose 48.2% to $5.01 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ZipRecruiter ZIP stock rose 11.48% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $370.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Entravision Comms EVC stock increased by 7.43% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $218.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares moved upwards by 7.13% to $49.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares increased by 4.79% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.0 million.
- Sinclair SBGI stock rose 4.53% to $13.15. The company's market cap stands at $829.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- PubMatic PUBM shares fell 21.9% to $8.26 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $530.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Token Cat TC stock declined by 17.47% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Gamehaus Holdings GMHS shares fell 9.53% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.
- Yalla Group YALA shares fell 4.59% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fast Track Group FTRK shares declined by 4.42% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Darkiris DKI stock decreased by 4.34% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
